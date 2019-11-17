All eyes on Cashel GAA draw launch night

A star studded and entertaining occasion is in store next Monday, November 18 as Cashel GAA launches their club development draw at 7pm in The Hill, Newtowncashel.

Guests on the evening will include Mayo inter-county dual star, Keith Higgins, alongside Andrew and Conor Farrell, the Cashel duo who are part of Padraic Davis’ Longford senior squad.

This trio will be participating in a questions and answers session and they will also be signing autographs and meeting young players from the Southern Gaels teams.

Proud Newtowncashel native and Croke Park Stadium Director Peter McKenna will officially launch the draw which features fifteen attractive prizes, all sponsored, with the top prize being €1,000 cash.

The draw itself takes place on Saturday, December 28 in The Local. Tickets will cost €10, or book of six for €50 or book of twelve for €100.

Pairc Chiaran is a fantastic venue and the Cashel club has ambitious plans to modernise and upgrade their facilities.

Former Longford and Leinster GAA Chairperson Martin Skelly explained, “Our dressing rooms and club house were built in 1983 and we intend to extend and upgrade them to meet the demands of our growing, young membership. The club is keen to develop a weights room.

He added, “A portion of land was also purchased. This has been levelled and the intention is to enhance this training ground further by adding a 5G synthetic or all weather surface.”

Mr Skelly said the club placed a strong emphasis on family, with players as young as U6 involved in coaching, right up to adult male and female teams. “We have to move with the times and it is our hope that every household in the parish will support the draw.”

The launch promises to be an enjoyable evening at The Hill next Monday and Mr Skelly extended an open invitation to all in the community. In addition to the Q&A session, there will be music and refreshments. All are welcome.