Family day at Roscommon Races next Monday

Racing returns to Roscommon on Monday, August 19, for an all flat card, with the first of seven races due off at 5.20pm.



This is Londis Family Day and it is the second year that the Londis shops in Roscommon town, are kindly sponsoring, what promises to be a great night for all the family.



There is lots of free entertainment for the children, such as Pirate Boat Train, Tea Cup Ride, Face Painting and the Disco Dome. Once again children under 16 have free admission.

This is the last chance for the children to go racing at Roscommon, before they return to school and Ireland's leading jockeys and trainers will be in attendance.

Roscommon Racecourse have received great support from the local business community and the sponsors next week include Murray Ambulance, Eurona Brisknet, Londis Roscommon, Hydrotech Water Treatment Ltd, the Cleary Family, Foran Equine and the EBF.

Gerry Gill Motors kindly sponsors the prize for the hard-working grooms for the best turned out horse in each race and there will be music in the main bar after the second last race with Billy Garvin.



Roscommon Racecourse try to offer value to our customers and they have a special voucher for €35,which includes admission, race card, two course meal and a €10 betting voucher. They also offer a discount for group bookings.



Check out Roscommon Racecourse on Facebook or visit www.roscommonracecourse for updates.