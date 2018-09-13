Padraic Davis confirmed as Longford senior football manager

Padraic Davis has been confirmed as Longford senior football manager following a county board meeting last night.

As had been anticipated in the days leading up to last night's meeting, the Fr Manning Gaels clubman was unanimously ratified alongside two of his backroom team Paul Barden (Clonguish) and Donal Ledwith (Abbeylara).

Further announcements as to Davis' managerial set up are likely to be rubber-stamped at a further meeting in two weeks time.

ALSO READ: Longford to open NFL campaign away to Louth as Padraic Davis takes over as manager

The former county star and Longford U21 manager assumes the reins left by Denis Connerton's departure in July.

No announcement was however made as to the current void that prevails over the county hurlers following Galway man Colum O'Meara's resignation last month.

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.