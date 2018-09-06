St Brigid’s Ardagh to compete in Chill Insurance All-Ireland Ladies 7-a-side competition

St. Brigid’s Ardagh GAA Club will take part in the upcoming Chill Insurance All-Ireland U-14 Ladies 7-A-Side Competition at Kilmacud Crokes GAA Club in Stillorgan, Dublin. In total, over 32 teams from 25 counties will be taking part in the competition on Saturday, September 15, 2018. St. Brigid’s will be the only team in Longford taking part in the tournament.



Marie Hickey, Uachtarán, Cumann Peil Gael na mBan attended the launch of the Chill Insurance All Ireland U-14 Sevens at Kilmacud Crokes on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Marie commended Kilmacud Crokes for all their hard work in running the competition over the years and helping it grow from strength to strength. She remarked that events such as the Sevens help to promote all that is good about the sport. Marie continued to say she hoped all of the teams and their mentors participate in the competition with great determination and with a spirit of respect for others and above all that they enjoy themselves while doing so.



Ladies Football Chairperson, Daphne Lamb said that she was delighted to have Chill Insurance again as sponsors of the All-Ireland U-14 7’s 2018 and looked forward to working with Chill Insurance over the coming years. She went on to say that their financial contribution would greatly assist with the professional and efficient running of the Sevens and she hoped 2018 would be a competitive and enjoyable Sevens, with all participants having fun, sustaining friendships and making new ones.



2018 will see top teams competing at the Chill Insurance All Ireland U-14 Sevens Competition including defending champions Claregalway from Galway and the national Feile champions Éire Óg from Cork, to name a couple. Kilmacud Crokes are also delighted to welcome Tír Chonaill Gaels from London who will attend for their first time.



Games will commence from 10:00am in Páirc De Búrca Glenalbyn, Silverpark and Naomh Olaf with Plate Final at 4:45pm and Cup Final at 5:30pm in Páirc De Búrca.

