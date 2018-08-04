Outpouring of joy on Twitter as Longford celebrates Ireland's progression to Hockey World Cup final

There was a great outpouring of joy on Twitter this afternoon as Longford celebrated Ireland's progression to the Hockey World Cup final.

Also read: Longford's Darragh Greene is first Irish swimmer to break minute mark for 100m Breast Stroke

Ireland progressed to the final of the Women's Hockey World Cup, where they meet the Netherlands or Australia, following a spectacular sudden death penalty shoot out against Spain in London.

The winning penalty came from Gillian Pinder, see above, after Ireland and Spain finished 1-1 at the end of normal time and 2-2 after their initial five penalties.

Ireland will now face either Netherlands or Australia in tomorrow's World Cup final which tips off at 4.30pm Irish time.

I am actually teary watching this.... can only imagine how those women must be feeling... 140 characters and I have no words... https://t.co/GdmowNwYB1 — Joan Mulvihill (@JoanMulvihill) August 4, 2018

Fantastic result! World Cup here we come. Well done the hockey Women of Ireland — Longford LSP (@LSPLongford) August 4, 2018

To reach a world cup final in any sport is unreal. Not a notion do I have of #hockey but as a nation of bandwagons we'll all be roarin for them in the final @irishhockey — Shane Dowd (@ShaneDowd123) August 4, 2018

What a game.. Well done Ireland. Super stuff.. https://t.co/eRX8aK5RO9 August 4, 2018

Awesome news for Mna na HEireann. What a year - hats off to you inspiring women! #HWC2018⁠ ⁠⁠#COYGIG #irelandhockey — Shaunagh Connaire (@shaunagh) August 4, 2018

Crazy mental day in London. Well done @IreWomenHockey Thank you pic.twitter.com/oaRf7EQ69t — Darren Frehill (@Darrenfrehill) August 4, 2018

FOR THE RECORD