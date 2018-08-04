Outpouring of joy on Twitter as Longford celebrates Ireland's progression to Hockey World Cup final

Outpouring of joy on Twitter as Longford celebrates Ireland's progression to Hockey World Cup final

Ireland celebrate their semi final win over Spain in London

There was a great outpouring of joy on Twitter this afternoon as Longford celebrated Ireland's progression to the Hockey World Cup final.

Ireland progressed to the final of the Women's Hockey World Cup, where they meet the Netherlands or Australia, following a spectacular sudden death penalty shoot out against Spain in London. 

The winning penalty came from Gillian Pinder, see above, after Ireland and Spain finished 1-1 at the end of normal time and 2-2 after their initial five penalties.

Ireland will now face either Netherlands or Australia in tomorrow's World Cup final which tips off at 4.30pm Irish time.