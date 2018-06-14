Abbeyshrule 5km/10km run & family walk takes place on Sunday, June 17

The annual Abbeyshrule 5km/10km Run & Family Walk, organised by Abbeyshrule Canoe Club, takes place on Sunday, June 17 at 11:30am.

Also read: Longford team compete at Go for Life Games 2018

The course is officially measured by AAI and registration is from 10am at the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule.

Also read: 149 triathletes take part in Longford Triathlon Club's 4th annual 'Tarmonator' in Tarmonbarry