149 triathletes take part Longford Triathlon Club's 4th annual 'Tarmonator' in Tarmonbarry

Longford Triathlon Club hosted their 4th annual 'Tarmonator' Triathlon in Tarmonbarry last Sunday. It was a huge success, attracting competitors from all over Ireland.

149 triathletes took part. Kathleen O'Brien was the Race Director this year and was delighted with how the day went!

First Male on the day was Longford's own Ciarán Madden from Newtownforbes, with a very impressive time of 01:00:14.

First Female was Olivia Mc Cartin from Athlone Tri Club with a time of 1:09:34.

Longford Tri Club took the win in the Relay with Séamus Murtagh, Julie Ledwith and Aoghan Clarke on the team.

Michelle Bannon from Longford was First Lady home in the Try-a-Tri.

The local club prizes for top male and female from Longford Tri Club went to well-known Brendan Doyle and Róisín Donohoe.

A great day all round for Longford Triathlon Club!!

