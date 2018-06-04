Kilbeggan Races rescheduled for Tuesday, June 5

Kilbeggan Races has been rescheduled for this Tuesday, June 5 with the first race at 5.55pm.

There are seven races on the card and original declarations will stand from the cancelled race meeting on Sunday, June 3.

All tickets that were dated for the race meeting on Sunday June 3 are valid for admission to the rescheduled race meeting on Tuesday, June 5.

The June 3 race meeting was postponed due to a burst pipe on the main water feed to the entire Kilbeggan area, resulting in no water supply.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this has caused to all of our patrons," said Kilbeggan Races Manager Paddy Dunican.

Also read: Longford senior hurlers beaten by Warwickshire but retain Nicky Rackard Cup status