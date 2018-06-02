Longford senior hurlers beaten by Warwickshire but retain Nicky Rackard Cup status

A goal from Kelvin Magee in the 55th minute proved to be the decisive score as Warwickshire defeated a brave Longford side who played most of the second half with 14 men in the Senior hurling championship clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Warwickshire . . . 1-13 Longford . . . 0-13

Despite losing the remaining group fixture, Longford have retained their Nicky Rackard Cup status for yet another year. They battled hard against Warwickshire but the loss of injured key players Cathal Mullane, John Mulhern and Reuben Murray proved to be a severe setback.

Longford suffered another significant blow when Cian McLoughlin was sent-off in the early stages of the second half. The Wolfe Tones player received a harsh first yellow card and then remonstrated with Cavan referee James Clarke who brandished a second yellow and then a red.

The home side were a point ahead at that stage but Warwickshire made good use of the numerical advantage with the extra man dropping back into the defence.

Longford rallied to cut the gap to one point after conceding the crucial only goal but Warwickshire got vital points near the end to emerge victorious in knocking Colum O’Meara’s side out of the championship.

LONGFORD: Eanna Daly; Aidan Sheridan, Gerard Moore, Cian McLoughlin; Bart Hanley, Daire Duggan; Johnny Casey; Seamus Hannon, Daniel Connell; Paul Barden, Paddy Walsh, Karl Murray; Cian Kavanagh, Joe O’Brien (0-12, 8f, 1’65), Jody Leonard (0-1).

Sub:- Conor Gallagher for E Daly (injured, 70 mins).

WARWICKSHIRE: Philip Crean; William Allen, Dean Bruen, Michael O’Regan; Peadar Scally, John Collins, Donncha Kennedy; Paul Hoban (0-1), Shane Caulfield (0-1); Niall Kennedy, Domhnall Nugent, Niall McKenna (0-9, 7f, 1 ‘65); Kelvin Magee (1-1), Conor Robbins, Gary Lennon.

Sub:- Breen Fallon (0-1) for N Kennedy (half-time).

Referee: James Clarke (Cavan).