Combined Counties Football League results - Ballymahon crowned Division 1 Saturday Champions
Combined Counties Football League results - Ballymahon crowned Division 1 Saturday Champions
CCFL Results
Under 17 Cup Final
Willow Park 4 Tullamore Town 1
Under 19 Cup Final
Emo Celtic 5 Portlaoise 0
Ml Dolan Div 1 Cup Final
Grange Utd 1 Camlin Utd 0
Senior Division
Clara Town 1 Tullamore Town 5; Mullingar Town 0 Rosenallis 4
Division 1
Derry Rovers 2 Mountmellick Utd 2 (Derry Rovers Champions)
Division 1 Saturday
Castlepollard Celtic 1 Ballymahon 3 (Ballymahon Champions)
Division 2
Kinnegad Juniors 0 Highfield Utd 7 (Highfield Champions)
Division 3
Geashill Utd 3 St Aengus 0; Geashill Utd 2 St Carthages Ath 1 (Geashill Champions)
Division 4
Kenagh Utd 3 Ballinahown 5; Rosenallis 1 Ballinahown 4 (Ballinahown Champions)
Also read: Dylan McGlade’s stunning strike earns Longford Town a draw against Shelbourne
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on