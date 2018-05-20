Combined Counties Football League results - Ballymahon crowned Division 1 Saturday Champions

Reporter:

CCFL Results

Under 17 Cup Final

Willow Park 4 Tullamore Town 1

Under 19 Cup Final

Emo Celtic 5 Portlaoise 0

Ml Dolan Div 1 Cup Final

Grange Utd 1 Camlin Utd 0

Senior Division

Clara Town 1 Tullamore Town 5; Mullingar Town 0 Rosenallis 4

Division 1

Derry Rovers 2 Mountmellick Utd 2 (Derry Rovers Champions)

Division 1 Saturday

Castlepollard Celtic 1 Ballymahon 3 (Ballymahon Champions)

Division 2

Kinnegad Juniors 0 Highfield Utd 7 (Highfield Champions)

Division 3

Geashill Utd 3 St Aengus 0; Geashill Utd 2 St Carthages Ath 1 (Geashill Champions)

Division 4

Kenagh Utd 3 Ballinahown 5; Rosenallis 1 Ballinahown 4 (Ballinahown Champions)

