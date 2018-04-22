All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League results
Colmcille Celtic get the better of Ballymahon in Saturday Divisions Cup Final
All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League results
Under 17 Cup Quarter Final
Tullamore Town 1 Willow Park B 0;
CCFL Youths Cup Quarter Finals
Ballymahon 3 Mullingar Ath 18’s 4;
Melview FC 0 Edenderry Town 2;
Stradbally Town 3 Mullingar Ath 17’s 2;
Mucklagh 2 Willow Park 4;
Under 19 Cup Quarter Final
Clongowes Wood 4 Portlaoise A 0;
Under 19 Cup 1st Round
Emo Celtic 3 Mountmellick Utd 2
Under 17 Premier Division
Tullamore Town 3 Willow Park 1
Under 19 Premier Division
Clongowes Wood 0 Edenderry Town 2
Under 19 Division 1
Mucklagh 2 Clonaslee Utd 8;
Kilbeggan 2 Portlaoise 3 (Portlaoise Champions)
Combined Counties Cup 4th Round
Castlepollard Celtic 1 Stradbally Town 0;
Derry Rovers 3 Gallen Utd 1;
Combined Counties Cup Quarter Finals
Rosenallis 4 Willow Park 1;
Clara Town 0 Birr Town 2;
Combined Counties Womens Cup Final
Mullingar Ath A 4 Killeigh A 0;
Combined Counties Womens Shield Final
Birr Town 2 Killeigh B 1;
Saturday Divisions Cup Final
Colmcille Celtic 2 Ballymahon 1;
Ml Dolan Div 1 Cup Quarter Finals
Gentex FC 2 Mountmellick Utd 3;
Towerhill Rovers 2 Camlin Utd 3
Combined Counties Shield Semi Final
Geashill FC 2 St Cormacs Ath 1;
Combined Counties Shield Quarter Final
Clonmore Utd 1 Ballinahown 2;
Senior Division
Birr Town 4 Rosenallis 1;
Tullamore Town 1 Mullingar Town 0;
Ballinahown 1 Mullingar Ath 3;
Division 1
Horseleap Utd 3 Coolraine 0;
Mountmellick Utd 3 Portlaoise Shamrocks 1;
Horseleap Utd 2 Portlaoise Shamrocks 1;
Division 2
FC Killoe 2 Kinnegad Juniors 1;
Clonown Rovers 1 Highfield Utd 3;
FC Killoe 3 Birr Town 1;
Moate Celtic 6 Kinnegad Juniors 4;
Division 3
Banagher Utd 0 Geashill Utd 1;
Clara Town 2 St Carthages Ath 3;
St Aengus 2 B.B.C Utd 2;
Banagher Utd 1 Derry Rovers 0;
Maryborough 0 St Carthages Ath 4;
Division 4
Rosenallis 1 St Cormacs 1;
Riverside FC 1 Abbeyleix Ath 1;
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on