All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League results

Colmcille Celtic get the better of Ballymahon in Saturday Divisions Cup Final

Under 17 Cup Quarter Final
Tullamore Town 1 Willow Park B 0;

CCFL Youths Cup Quarter Finals
Ballymahon 3 Mullingar Ath 18’s 4;
Melview FC 0 Edenderry Town 2;
Stradbally Town 3 Mullingar Ath 17’s 2;
Mucklagh 2 Willow Park 4;

Under 19 Cup Quarter Final
Clongowes Wood 4 Portlaoise A 0;

Under 19 Cup 1st Round
Emo Celtic 3 Mountmellick Utd 2

Under 17 Premier Division
Tullamore Town 3 Willow Park 1

Under 19 Premier Division
Clongowes Wood 0 Edenderry Town 2

Under 19 Division 1
Mucklagh 2 Clonaslee Utd 8;
Kilbeggan 2 Portlaoise 3 (Portlaoise Champions)

Combined Counties Cup 4th Round
Castlepollard Celtic 1 Stradbally Town 0;
Derry Rovers 3 Gallen Utd 1;

Combined Counties Cup Quarter Finals
Rosenallis 4 Willow Park 1;
Clara Town 0 Birr Town 2;

Combined Counties Womens Cup Final
Mullingar Ath A 4 Killeigh A 0;

Combined Counties Womens Shield Final
Birr Town 2 Killeigh B 1;

Saturday Divisions Cup Final
Colmcille Celtic 2 Ballymahon 1;

Ml Dolan Div 1 Cup Quarter Finals
Gentex FC 2 Mountmellick Utd 3;
Towerhill Rovers 2 Camlin Utd 3

Combined Counties Shield Semi Final
Geashill FC 2 St Cormacs Ath 1;

Combined Counties Shield Quarter Final
Clonmore Utd 1 Ballinahown 2;

Senior Division
Birr Town 4 Rosenallis 1;
Tullamore Town 1 Mullingar Town 0;
Ballinahown 1 Mullingar Ath 3;

Division 1
Horseleap Utd 3 Coolraine 0;
Mountmellick Utd 3 Portlaoise Shamrocks 1;
Horseleap Utd 2 Portlaoise Shamrocks 1;

Division 2
FC Killoe 2 Kinnegad Juniors 1;
Clonown Rovers 1 Highfield Utd 3;
FC Killoe 3 Birr Town 1;
Moate Celtic 6 Kinnegad Juniors 4;

Division 3
Banagher Utd 0 Geashill Utd 1;
Clara Town 2 St Carthages Ath 3;
St Aengus 2 B.B.C Utd 2;
Banagher Utd 1 Derry Rovers 0;
Maryborough 0 St Carthages Ath 4;

Division 4
Rosenallis 1 St Cormacs 1;
Riverside FC 1 Abbeyleix Ath 1;