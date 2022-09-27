Search

27 Sept 2022

Colette Kelly Opticians excited to welcome new faces as two well established local practices join forces

27 Sept 2022 4:39 PM

Two independent opticians in Longford are merging their practices to safeguard the future of independent business in the town.

Colette Kelly Opticians and Catherine Sheridan Opticians are joining forces on Tuesday, October 4 and will now trade from the former’s site on Earl Street.

Hannah Fitzpatrick and Catherine Sheridan - PICTURE: Shelley Corcoran

With just a few hundred metres separating the two practices in the town centre, the merger will allow patients to receive an advanced level of eyecare from just a short distance away.

Patients from Catherine Sheridan Opticians will be able to take advantage of an extended frame selection at Colette Kelly Opticians, as well as the latest state-of-the-art eyecare technology, including their OCT machine, which helps practitioners to see further and wider into eyes than standard procedures.

In addition, familiar faces from Catherine Sheridan Opticians, including Marie, Emma and Amanda, will be joining the Colette Kelly Opticians team.

L-R Catherine Sheridan, Bernadette Ross, Ita Duffy, Emma Flynn, Hannah Fitzpatrick, Emma Phillips, Amanda Harte, Marie Monahan, Mary Gilchriest - PICTURE: Shelley Corcoran

Hannah Fitzpatrick, Director and Optometrist of Colette Kelly Opticians said: “All of the team are really excited for this merger, it’s a fantastic opportunity to combine two practices who really value offering a personalised service.

“I’m delighted that Catherine, Marie, Emma and Amanda will be coming across to our team; we value their experience and expertise and I think it’s only going to improve the eyecare experience for both sets of patients.

“Of course, we’re really looking forward to welcoming the dedicated and loyal patients of Catherine Sheridan Opticians and, as they will be seeing some familiar faces, we can guarantee their welcome will be a warm one.”

The team at Colette Kelly Opticians are passionate about ensuring patients of independent practices are provided access to high standards of eye care, no matter the circumstances, as was proven when they successfully welcomed the patients of Mullins & Henry Opticians in October 2021.

Catherine Sheridan said: “Merging into Colette Kelly Opticians will ensure that our patients will continue to receive an excellent level of eye care at a practice that is just a short walk away, with the added benefits of some fantastic facilities.

“As we have a close working relationship with Hannah and the team at Colette Kelly Opticians we know how well the teams work together, so we’re really excited to be officially part of the team.

“We’d also like to thank our patients for their loyalty and patience over the last year and we’re really committed to rewarding that by providing the best possible service at our new home.”

Colette Kelly Opticians are continuing to provide sight tests, contact lens fittings, aftercare and hearing care to patients.

To book an appointment, you can call the team on 043 334 6167.

*SPONSORED CONTENT

