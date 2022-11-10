Search

10 Nov 2022

JOB ALERT: Explore your future career with Capita

10 Nov 2022

Capita is a consulting, digital services and software business. Every day our 53,000 colleagues touch the lives of millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between business and customers, governments and citizens.

We’re looking for the next great additions to our call centres in Ireland. Across our various telephone-based, customer service advisor and back-office roles, you’ll be part of our people-focused team in a global company that prioritises clear purpose and values. Our customer service teams support a variety of clients in many different and meaningful ways, but all are dedicated to making a positive difference for clients’ customers all over the world.

Here, you can grow your career in the way you choose. You’ll be supported from day one, with your induction and training, and many roles have a buddy or mentor for extra support. There’s also an enormous range of online learning available through the Capita Academy. We provide an inclusive and diverse environment for our people to thrive, with well-being champions and our Employee Assistance Programme offering 24/7 support and counselling. And our Employee Network Groups provide a space for all employees to feel heard, valued and supported so they can develop and realise their true potential.

*SPONSORED CONTENT

Local News

