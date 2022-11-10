Renault Group Ireland appoints O’Reilly & Sons as new dealer for Longford

Renault Group Ireland is delighted to announce the appointment of O’Reilly & Sons as the new Dealer for Renault, Dacia and Renault LCV sales and aftersales in the Longford region.

Established over 70 years ago, O’Reilly & Sons are third generation motor industry. The business was set up in 1951 by the late Dick O’Reilly with Dick’s son Joe O’Reilly continuing the business for over 50 years before sadly passing away in July of this year. Joe’s son Kevin has now taken over the business located on the Dublin Road.

O’Reilly & Sons is an award-winning customer centric dealership and in 2022 O’Reilly’s was named Electric Vehicle Dealership of the year for Longford by the SEAI.

The business has plans to include a dedicated commercial vehicle centre in Longford which will be a specialist light commercial vehicle sales and service centre where customers will be able to experience the full range of Renault vans including Kangoo, Trafic and Master.

Commenting on the announcement Kevin O’Reilly said: "We are very excited to be joining the ‘Renaulution’. Adding the Renault and Dacia brands to our portfolio will give motorists in Longford and surrounding areas a great alternative to the brands currently represented in the region.

"Also, with the inhouse finance arm of Mobilize Financial Services (formerly Renault Bank), we will be in a position to offer the most flexible finance products whether they be PCP, HP or short to medium term leasing. At the core of our business is our local customers. It is with their support and loyalty over the years, that we have been able to continue to offer a main franchise dealer experience in this region, and for that we are very grateful. We pride ourselves on our repeat business and in doing the best we can in terms of after care for our customers".

Patrick Magee, Country Operations Director, Renault Group Ireland said: "We are delighted at Renault Group to have O’Reilly & Sons on board in the Longford region. The business has been built on excellent customer service over the years by the late Dick and Joe O’Reilly and we look forward to working with Kevin and his team to represent the award-winning Renault and Dacia brands in County Longford and further afield".

* Pictured above are: Front - Paddy Magee, Country Operations Director, Renault Ireland and Kevin O’Reilly, Managing Director O’Reilly & Sons Ltd. Back - Brian Quinlan, Network Development, Renault Ireland; Lynne Boucher, Sales & Network Manager Renault Ireland; Gerry Mc Loughlin, Sales Manager O’Reilly & Sons Ltd

