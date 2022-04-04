Vacancy | A Part-time Traveller Men’s Worker with the Primary Healthcare Project with Travellers

Longford Community Resources CLG is looking to fill a key role for a Part-time Traveller Men’s Worker with the Primary Healthcare Project with Travellers (21 hours per week).
The successful candidate will have:
* Third level qualification or working towards a qualification in community development practice, social sciences, human rights or other related disciplines;
* Experience in community development or human rights work;
* Experience in peer support work;
* A commitment to and an understanding of Traveller issues;
* A full clean Driving Licence and access to own transport.
The initial contract of employment will be until the end of 2022, with the extension of employment dependent on availability of funding. Commencement of employment is subject to successful completion of Garda Vetting. A probationary period will apply.
For a detailed job description for the position please contact 043- 3345555.
Send up to date CV to enquiries@lcrl.ie. Closing Date for applications is 8th April. Interviews will be held 14th April 2022. Shortlisting for interview will apply and a panel may be formed.
Longford Community Resources clg is an equal opportunities employer.
Further information can be found at https://lcrl.ie/work-with-us/vacancies/
