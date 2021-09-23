Longford County Council large goods collection
Longford County Council will be holding a large goods collection at Mulleadys Civic Amenity site Drumlish on Friday, October 1 from 10am to 1pm.
Items for collection will include beds, mattresses, sofas, furniture, children’s toys and household scrap metal.
No paint or hazardous household waste will be accepted at this collection.
A charge will apply for the collection of these items:
€20 per car
€30 per car and single axel trailer
€40 per car and double axel trailer or large van
No Tractors and Trailers will be permitted.
Those items that will not be collected will include all electrical goods, PVC, Plastic Oil Tanks, C&D waste, Lead, Tiles, Ceramics, and broken glass.
For further information on collections and charges contact;
Gary Brady Environmental Awareness Officer Longford County Council
On 043 33 43451 or check out the web site on www.longfordcoco.ie
