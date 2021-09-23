Search

23/09/2021

Longford County Council large goods collection

Longford County Council large goods collection

Longford County Council large goods collection

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council will be holding a large goods collection at Mulleadys Civic Amenity site Drumlish on Friday, October 1 from 10am to 1pm.

Items for collection will include beds, mattresses, sofas, furniture, children’s toys and household scrap metal.

No paint or hazardous household waste will be accepted at this collection.

A charge will apply for the collection of these items:

€20 per car
€30 per car and single axel trailer
€40 per car and double axel trailer or large van 

No Tractors and Trailers will be permitted.

Those items that will not be collected will include all electrical goods, PVC, Plastic Oil Tanks, C&D waste, Lead, Tiles, Ceramics, and broken glass.

For further information on collections and charges contact;

Gary Brady Environmental Awareness Officer Longford County Council 
On 043 33 43451 or check out the web site on www.longfordcoco.ie   

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media