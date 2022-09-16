LONGFORD LEADER EPAPER FLASH SALE!! - Sign up today

For a limited time only, take advantage of our discounted epaper annual subscription offer.
Get your Longford Leader EPaper delivered to your inbox for less than 50c per issue!
Click link to sign up now for your Longford Leader EPaper
Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy will be participating in the Longford Alzheimer Society Memory Walk on Sunday, September 18 at 3pm in The Mall
Cathy Keighery, Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation liaison nurse manager for Longford, who is urging people to go Up the Hill for Jack and Jill during the month of October
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.