IN PICTURES: Girls in Green bound for World Cup thanks to Barrett goal

The Republic of Ireland women's national team have made history by qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after defeating Scotland 1-0 at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.
It was a tight playoff encounter in Glasgow but substitute Amber Barrett was the hero on the night with her brilliantly taken goal in the 72nd minute.
Recap on a monumental night for Irish sport by using the next icon below or the arrows above to view the action shots from the game.
