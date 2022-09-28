Longford Town away to Athlone on Friday and at home to Waterford on Monday

After going through a period of three weeks without a game, Longford Town are facing the fact that they will now play 3 games in 9 days which is ridiculous for a part-time club.

The fact that the League/FAI allowed the league to commence with only 9 teams shows that these people should take a good look at themselves and not let the likes of this happen again.

Admittedly the game against Waterford has to be brought forward due to their FAI Cup semi-final against Shelbourne next month.

We in Longford are delighted that there are two First Division clubs in the Cup semi-finals which is an amazing achievement and we wish both Treaty United and Waterford the best of luck.

On this Friday all roads lead to Athlone and there is no doubt that Gary Cronin will be looking for a big result after their very poor performance in the 3-1 defeat against Athlone in Bishopsgate back in mid July.

That was Athlone's first victory over the Town, going back almost 20 games. For the record the Town's goal came from Dean McMenamy on 71 minutes.

The Athlone goals came from Oluwa (overhead kick) 42 mins; a Michael Barker OG on 66 mins and a late, late third from Adam Lennon in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The previous home game on April 9 ended two nil in favour of Longford with goals from Darren Craven 47 mins and Michael Barker on 54 mins giving us three valuable points.

The second midlands derby in Athlone ended 2-1 to the Town who went behind to a Barnes goal on 19 mins. The Town bounced back with goals from Karl Chambers 30 mins and Ryan Graydon on 34 mins.

Athlone ended with 10 men as they had Dobbin sent off in the 85th minute.

Gary Cronin will be looking for a good result away to Athlone on Friday in advance of Monday's big game v Waterford at Bishopsgate, the probable opponents in the promotion play-offs.

FAI Cup semi-finalists Waterford come to Bishopsgate

Waterford FC come to Bishopsgate on next Monday for the refixed league game due to their participation in the forthcoming cup semi-final against Shelbourne.

After three games played this season it's honours even with a win each and a draw.

The first meeting at the RSC back on April 1st ended 1-1 with Shane Elworthy giving the Town the lead on 36 mins and the home side equalised when Britton scored in the stoppage time to snatch a point for the fortunate blues.

The Town had Waterford as visitors to Bishopsgate in May and on that occasion a bad display meant that the Munster club collected all three points from a 3-0 victory.

Luke Dennison's own goal after 13 minutes, a sensational Phoenix Patterson rocket and a late, late Kavanagh third in the fourth minute of additional time gave the Blues a rather flattering win.

Back at the end of July the Town travelled to the RSC and came away with an excellent three points by virtue of a 2-1 victory.

Shane Griffin gave Waterford the lead on 18 minutes but in form Jordan Adeyemo equalised in the 84th minute.

It looked like the game was going to end in a draw but the Town captain Sam Verdon had other ideas when he scored the all important winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

That result was a great boost to the Town and sets us up for the visit of the full time Waterford outfit on Monday night next.

The current Waterford squad includes ten cross channel players who are full time professionals with the club. There are many rumours about the sale of the club but one has to say that they are going in the right direction. The Town will be hoping to win both games over the weekend to keep the momentum going in the build up to the promotion play-offs.

SSE Airtricity League First Division

Longford Town v Waterford FC

at Bishopsgate

Monday next October 3

Kick off 7.45pm