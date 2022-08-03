FAI Cup second round fixtures revealed

The Extra.ie FAI Cup second round draw was conducted on Tuesday and the remaining 16 Irish teams discovered their fates. PIC: Sportsfile
The Extra.ie FAI Cup second round draw was conducted on Tuesday and the remaining 16 Irish teams discovered their fates.
The fixtures of the round include Derry City hosting Cork City while Drogheda United and Shamrock Rovers go head to head in an all Premier Division tie.
The draw has been made for the https://t.co/YIiDybwR1D FAI Cup Round Two 2022 ⤵️— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) August 2, 2022
Ties to be played the weekend ending August 28, 2022 with details to be confirmed. #FAICup | @ExtraSportIre pic.twitter.com/MwtIRGoHeE
The second round ties will be played on the weekend of August 26-28.
FAI Cup second round draw:
Six outdoor adventure projects across Co Longford are to receive close to €180,000 in State backed funding
President Michael D HIggins, British Prime Minsiter Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheal Martin were among the mourners at the late David Trimble's funeral mass in Co Antrim on Monday
Irish Water has come under fire after a Longford national school was forced to send pupils home on four separate occasions because of unnanouced water outages
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.