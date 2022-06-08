Search

08 Jun 2022

'Soldiers watch our games in trenches' - 'Enormous inspiration' for Ukraine players ahead of Ireland game

'Soldiers watch our games in trenches' - 'Enormous inspiration' for Ukraine players ahead of Ireland game

Serhiy Sydorchuk has insisted it is not difficult to get fired up to play football when he knows what his compatriots are going through in Ukraine.

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Jun 2022 10:56 AM

Serhiy Sydorchuk has insisted it is not difficult to get fired up to play football when he knows what his compatriots are going through in Ukraine.

Sydorchuk and his team-mates will return to action against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Wednesday evening after having their World Cup dream wrenched from their grasp by Wales on Sunday.

Ireland v Ukraine: Preview, team news, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know

Ireland v Ukraine: Opposition Watch

However, while a Nations League fixture may not compare to what was at stake in Cardiff at the weekend, the Dynamo Kiev midfielder needs no extra motivation other than the knowledge of the war raging at home.

Sydorchuk said: “It’s not difficult to get fired up for the game because when you get feedback from Ukraine, when you get to know soldiers watch our games in trenches, people are following us under the bombs, it gives us enormous strength, enormous inspiration, so this game, it’s very easy to get set on.”

Asked if he faced a dilemma over whether to carry on playing football or join the war effort, the 31-year-old said: “The president (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy said when the war started that every Ukrainian should be in his or her place, in order to be helpful in the best way possible to bring victory.

“I think what I am doing on the football pitch is what president Zelenskyy said, in my best capacity to bring glory to Ukraine.”

Sydorchuk, who was used as a substitute against both Scotland in the play-off semi-final and Wales, left Kyiv with his heavily pregnant wife as the capital was bombarded by Russian forces.

He said: “We left Kyiv with my family when the military bombardment, the shelling, started.

“My wife was eight months pregnant, so our first task was to find a maternity hospital suitable for her to give birth to our child.

“What we experienced is what the rest of Ukraine is experiencing now.”

The Ukraine squad arrived in Dublin still processing their World Cup heartache, but with coach Oleksandr Petrakov gently urging his players to move on.

Petrakov said: “I had a series of individual talks to players trying to smile, trying not to show how disastrous the whole thing was. I’m trying my best to support players.

“I can’t be sulking and sad because life goes on. It’s all in the past, the Wales game is in the past. Let’s move on and let’s forget. This is football, this is sport – that’s how it works.”

Football, however, is only part of the story for Petrakov and his players, a fact the coach readily acknowledged.

He said: “I just want to say that I love my country. I want to be back.

“No matter where I travel, I think the best place in the world is our capital, Kyiv.

“We don’t know what will happen next or how the situation will pan out, what will happen in the Premier League, what will happen in the new season.

“I just want to say that I really want to go home and the situation to normalise.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media