Former player Gary Cronin appointed the new Longford Town FC manager

Former Bray Wanderers boss Gary Cronin, who has been appointed the new manager of Longford Town FC for the 2022 season Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Longford Town Football Club have announced the appointment of Gary Cronin as first team manager for the 2022 season.
Gary returns to Longford, having managed Bray Wanderers since 2018, and he just departed from the Wicklow club during the past few days.
A former Town player with over 50 appearances, coach and assistant to Tony Cousins with Longford, Gary shared his delight in being appointed the new manager.
Cronin said: “I’m delighted to be back at Longford Town Football Club. I’ve spent ten seasons of my League of Ireland football career at this great club as a player, coach and assistant so I’m relishing the challenge to manage the club next season.”
