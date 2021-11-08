Search

08/11/2021

Combined Counties Football League results week 9 and fixtures week 10

Combined Counties Football League results week 9 and fixtures week 10

Combined Counties Football League results week 9 and fixtures week 10

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

CCFL Results Week 9


Under 17 North

Ballyboro 0, Mullingar Ath A 4

Mullingar Ath B 6, Monksland Utd 0


Under 17 South

Abbeyleix Ath 2, Emo Celtic A 3

Emo Celtic B 3, Stradbally Town 1


Under 19 East

Mullingar Ath B 0, Kinnegad Juniors 4

Mountmellick Utd 4, Portlaoise 2

Abbeyleix Ath 7, Mullingar Ath B 1


Under 19 West

East Galway Utd 3, Monksland Utd 7

Ballinahown 0, Willow Park 9


Fai Junior Cup

Athy Town 1, Longford Town Cruisers 0

Mountmellick Utd 1, Mullingar Town 2

Monksland Utd 4, Clonmullion 1

Suncroft 3, Clara Town 1


Senior Division

Tullamore Town 0, Ballinahown 5


Division 1

Coolraine 3, Clonaslee Utd 4

Towerhill Rovers 4, Rosenallis 1

Mullingar Ath 5, Banagher Utd 0

Stradbally Town 6, Gallen Utd 0


Division 1 Saturday

Longford Wanderers 1, Colmcille Celtic 2

Ballyboro 0, Gaels Utd 1

UCL Harps 4, Longford Rovers 1

Ballymahon 4, Tarmonbarry 2


Division 2

Killeigh FC 2, Temple Villa 2

Walsh Island Shamrocks 5, Abbeyleix Ath 2

BBC Utd 4, Highfield Utd 2


Division 3

Ballinahown 4, Raharney Utd 4

CRFC 1, Birr Town 1

Gallen Utd 0, East Galway Utd 4


Division 3A

St Aengus 4, Stradbally Town 2

Rosenallis 1, Mountmellick Utd 4

Cloneygowan Celtic 7, Midlands Celtic 2

Portlaoise Rovers 3, Maryborough FC 1


Division 3B

Kinnegad Juniors 1, Moate Celtic 1

Raharney Utd 0, Mullingar Ath 5

Daingean 3, Mullingar Celtic 6


Womens Div A

Mountmellick Utd 4, Killeigh FC 2


Womens Div B

Birr Town 3, Kinnegad Juniors 3

Combined Counties Football League Fixtures Week 10


Saturday November 13th

All games at 2.30 unless stated


Under 17 North

Gallen Utd v Ballyboro; Brosna Press Park Ferbane; Midlands

Clara Town v Mullingar Ath A; Stanley O’Hara Park Clara; Offaly

Tullamore Town v St Francis; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly


Under 17 South

Birr Town v East Galway Utd; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Offaly 

Emo Celtic A v Killeigh FC; Community Centre Emo; Offaly

Mountmellick Utd v Emo Celtic B; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick; Offaly


Under 19 East

Killeigh FC v Suncroft; Derrybeg Killeigh; Offaly

BBC Utd v Mountmellick Utd; Briadford Kildare; Offaly

Kinnegad Juniors v Portlaoise; Lagan Park Kinnegad; Midlands


Under 19 West

Monksland Utd v Ballymahon; Cushla Park Athlone; Midlands

Mullingar Ath C v Willow Park; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands

Temple Villa v East Galway Utd; TP Hickey Park Mount Temple; Midlands   


Division 1 Saturday

Ballymahon v Longford Rovers; Tara Park Ballymahon; Offaly 

UCL Harps v Moydow FC; Lough Gowna; Midlands 

Tarmonbarry FC v Longofrd Town Cruisers; Ml Neary Park Longford; Midlands 

Ballyboro FC v Longford Wanderers; VEC Lanesborough; Midlands 

Colmcille Celtic v Gaels Utd; The Rock Aughnacliffe; Midlands 

 

Division 1

Clonaslee Utd v Stradbally Town; 7.00; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly 


Sunday November 14th

All games at 11.00 unless stated


O’Neills LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round
Rathcoole Boys v Monksland Utd; 2.00; Frank Cox Park
Finglas Utd v Mullingar Athletic; 1.00; Larney Park

O’Neills LFA Junior Cup 3rd Round
Mullingar Town v Killeshin FC; 2.00; Dalton Park, Mullingar; Midlands

Senior Division
Ballinahown A v Mountmellick Utd A; Sportspark, Ballinahown; Midlands
Birr Town A v Tullamore Town; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Offaly
Clara Town A v Willow Park A; 2.00; Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Offaly

Division 1
Banagher Utd v Rosenallis A; Middle Road, Banagher; Midlands
Willow Park B v Inny FC; DPD Park, Athlone; Midlands
Towerhill Rovers v Coolraine A; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly
Idle Gallen Utd A

Division 2
Temple Villa v Walsh Island Shamrocks; TP Hickey Park, Mount Temple; Midlands
Abbeyleix Athletic v Melville FC; Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix; Offaly
Killeigh v BBC Utd; Derrybeg, Killeigh; Offaly
Idle Highfield Utd

Division 3
CRFC v Birr Town B; Leabeg, Leamore , Boora; Offaly
Raharney v Gallen Utd B; Higginstown Raharney; Midlands
Idle St. Carthages Athletic, Ballinahown B, East Galway Utd

Division 3A
Maryborough FC v Cloneygowan Celtic; Community Centre, Ballyroan;  Offaly
Rosenallis B v Portlaoise Rovers; The Grove, Rosenallis; Offaly
Stradbally Town B v Midlands Celtic; The Lawn, Stradbally; Offaly
Mountmellick Utd B v St. Aengus; Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick; Offaly

Division 3B
Moate Celtic v Daingean FC; 8.00 Fri 12th; Moate Business College; Midlands
Mullingar Athletic B v Kinnegad Juniors; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands
Coolraine B v Clara Town B; Durrow, Tullamore; Midlands
Mullingar Celtic v Raharney Utd B; Raithin Community Centre, Mullingar; Midlands

Womens Division A
Mullingar Athletic  v Killeigh; 2.00; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands
Ballymackey v Mountmellick Utd A; 2.00; Ballinree, Norwood, Nenagh; Offaly
Willow Park v Shiven Rovers; 11.00; DPD Park, Athlone; Midlands

Womens Division B
Bealnamulla v Killeigh B; 2.00; Bealnamulla Park, Athlone; Midlands
Birr Town v Mountmellick Utd B; 2.00; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Offaly
Kinnegad Juniors v Clara Town; 2.00; Lagan Park, Kilcullen Road, Kinnegad; Offaly

  

 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media