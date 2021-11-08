Combined Counties Football League results week 9 and fixtures week 10
CCFL Results Week 9
Under 17 North
Ballyboro 0, Mullingar Ath A 4
Mullingar Ath B 6, Monksland Utd 0
Under 17 South
Abbeyleix Ath 2, Emo Celtic A 3
Emo Celtic B 3, Stradbally Town 1
Under 19 East
Mullingar Ath B 0, Kinnegad Juniors 4
Mountmellick Utd 4, Portlaoise 2
Abbeyleix Ath 7, Mullingar Ath B 1
Under 19 West
East Galway Utd 3, Monksland Utd 7
Ballinahown 0, Willow Park 9
Fai Junior Cup
Athy Town 1, Longford Town Cruisers 0
Mountmellick Utd 1, Mullingar Town 2
Monksland Utd 4, Clonmullion 1
Suncroft 3, Clara Town 1
Senior Division
Tullamore Town 0, Ballinahown 5
Division 1
Coolraine 3, Clonaslee Utd 4
Towerhill Rovers 4, Rosenallis 1
Mullingar Ath 5, Banagher Utd 0
Stradbally Town 6, Gallen Utd 0
Division 1 Saturday
Longford Wanderers 1, Colmcille Celtic 2
Ballyboro 0, Gaels Utd 1
UCL Harps 4, Longford Rovers 1
Ballymahon 4, Tarmonbarry 2
Division 2
Killeigh FC 2, Temple Villa 2
Walsh Island Shamrocks 5, Abbeyleix Ath 2
BBC Utd 4, Highfield Utd 2
Division 3
Ballinahown 4, Raharney Utd 4
CRFC 1, Birr Town 1
Gallen Utd 0, East Galway Utd 4
Division 3A
St Aengus 4, Stradbally Town 2
Rosenallis 1, Mountmellick Utd 4
Cloneygowan Celtic 7, Midlands Celtic 2
Portlaoise Rovers 3, Maryborough FC 1
Division 3B
Kinnegad Juniors 1, Moate Celtic 1
Raharney Utd 0, Mullingar Ath 5
Daingean 3, Mullingar Celtic 6
Womens Div A
Mountmellick Utd 4, Killeigh FC 2
Womens Div B
Birr Town 3, Kinnegad Juniors 3
Combined Counties Football League Fixtures Week 10
Saturday November 13th
All games at 2.30 unless stated
Under 17 North
Gallen Utd v Ballyboro; Brosna Press Park Ferbane; Midlands
Clara Town v Mullingar Ath A; Stanley O’Hara Park Clara; Offaly
Tullamore Town v St Francis; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly
Under 17 South
Birr Town v East Galway Utd; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Offaly
Emo Celtic A v Killeigh FC; Community Centre Emo; Offaly
Mountmellick Utd v Emo Celtic B; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick; Offaly
Under 19 East
Killeigh FC v Suncroft; Derrybeg Killeigh; Offaly
BBC Utd v Mountmellick Utd; Briadford Kildare; Offaly
Kinnegad Juniors v Portlaoise; Lagan Park Kinnegad; Midlands
Under 19 West
Monksland Utd v Ballymahon; Cushla Park Athlone; Midlands
Mullingar Ath C v Willow Park; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands
Temple Villa v East Galway Utd; TP Hickey Park Mount Temple; Midlands
Division 1 Saturday
Ballymahon v Longford Rovers; Tara Park Ballymahon; Offaly
UCL Harps v Moydow FC; Lough Gowna; Midlands
Tarmonbarry FC v Longofrd Town Cruisers; Ml Neary Park Longford; Midlands
Ballyboro FC v Longford Wanderers; VEC Lanesborough; Midlands
Colmcille Celtic v Gaels Utd; The Rock Aughnacliffe; Midlands
Division 1
Clonaslee Utd v Stradbally Town; 7.00; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly
Sunday November 14th
All games at 11.00 unless stated
O’Neills LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round
Rathcoole Boys v Monksland Utd; 2.00; Frank Cox Park
Finglas Utd v Mullingar Athletic; 1.00; Larney Park
O’Neills LFA Junior Cup 3rd Round
Mullingar Town v Killeshin FC; 2.00; Dalton Park, Mullingar; Midlands
Senior Division
Ballinahown A v Mountmellick Utd A; Sportspark, Ballinahown; Midlands
Birr Town A v Tullamore Town; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Offaly
Clara Town A v Willow Park A; 2.00; Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Offaly
Division 1
Banagher Utd v Rosenallis A; Middle Road, Banagher; Midlands
Willow Park B v Inny FC; DPD Park, Athlone; Midlands
Towerhill Rovers v Coolraine A; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly
Idle Gallen Utd A
Division 2
Temple Villa v Walsh Island Shamrocks; TP Hickey Park, Mount Temple; Midlands
Abbeyleix Athletic v Melville FC; Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix; Offaly
Killeigh v BBC Utd; Derrybeg, Killeigh; Offaly
Idle Highfield Utd
Division 3
CRFC v Birr Town B; Leabeg, Leamore , Boora; Offaly
Raharney v Gallen Utd B; Higginstown Raharney; Midlands
Idle St. Carthages Athletic, Ballinahown B, East Galway Utd
Division 3A
Maryborough FC v Cloneygowan Celtic; Community Centre, Ballyroan; Offaly
Rosenallis B v Portlaoise Rovers; The Grove, Rosenallis; Offaly
Stradbally Town B v Midlands Celtic; The Lawn, Stradbally; Offaly
Mountmellick Utd B v St. Aengus; Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick; Offaly
Division 3B
Moate Celtic v Daingean FC; 8.00 Fri 12th; Moate Business College; Midlands
Mullingar Athletic B v Kinnegad Juniors; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands
Coolraine B v Clara Town B; Durrow, Tullamore; Midlands
Mullingar Celtic v Raharney Utd B; Raithin Community Centre, Mullingar; Midlands
Womens Division A
Mullingar Athletic v Killeigh; 2.00; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands
Ballymackey v Mountmellick Utd A; 2.00; Ballinree, Norwood, Nenagh; Offaly
Willow Park v Shiven Rovers; 11.00; DPD Park, Athlone; Midlands
Womens Division B
Bealnamulla v Killeigh B; 2.00; Bealnamulla Park, Athlone; Midlands
Birr Town v Mountmellick Utd B; 2.00; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Offaly
Kinnegad Juniors v Clara Town; 2.00; Lagan Park, Kilcullen Road, Kinnegad; Offaly
