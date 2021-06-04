Longford Town FC announce partnership with Allied Recycling.ie

The partnership will see Allied Recycling.ie come on board as a sponsor of the club, supplying free general waste and recycling bins at our stadium, Bishopsgate. They will also have advertisement hoardings pitch-side as well as an ad in our 'Talk of De Town' match-day programme.

Speaking about the partnership, Sales Rep Niall Mahon expressed his delight in joining up with the club:

"We're entering the Longford market now and teaming up with Longford Town FC is a fantastic opportunity for both ourselves and the club to work together on being more sustainable in the long run and us providing the club with waste management services is just a small part of that. We're delighted to be on board with this great club."

LTFC's Caroline Maher, who was instrumental in creating this partnership, also gave her thoughts on the news:

"I'm really happy we got this done for the club. To have a great company like Allied Recycling.ie join up with us is fantastic and in terms of sustainability, this can only help our club in the long-term. Andy Dardis did a great job also in facilitating this so we must mention him, as well as all the lads who work out at the ground, every week. This will be a huge benefit to them also."

LTFC's Operations Manager James Donnelly commended Caroline, Andy and Allied Recycling on confirming the deal:

"This is huge for our club. A massive well done to Caroline, Andy and Niall for getting this over the line. Not many clubs can say they get their general waste and recycling management is sorted by such a well respected and well known company like Allied Recycling.ie. In a time where it is becoming so important to be aware of what rubbish we produce, etc, it's great to have Allied Recycling on the other end of the phone, should we need advice or tips about sustainability for our club. I look forward to seeing this partnership develop."

Allied Recycling.ie offer household and commercial waste management services and are now collecting all over Longford. Check out https://www. alliedrecycling.ie for more information.