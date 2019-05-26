Dean Byrne on target twice as Longford Town score vital victory at home to Athlone

A couple of goals from Dean Byrne (32 and 53 mins) along with a penalty converted by Sam Verdon (15 mins) saw Longford Town get back on track with a win over Athlone at City Calling Stadium on Saturday evening.

Longford Town . . . 3 Athlone Town . . . 1

After losing two games in a row this victory moves Neale Fenn’s side back up to second place in the First Division table in the push for promotion. The Town are just one point behind leaders Shelbourne and the sides will clash at Tolka Park on Friday night.

It wasn’t a great performance from Longford but it was comfortable against a very poor Athlone outfit. The home side could and should have won the game by a bigger margin.

The crossbar denied Anto Breslin, the butt of the post stopped Sam Verdon’s strike from going in while Aodh Dervin’s shot just went narrowly over the bar. Athlone didn’t really threaten and Longford keeper Lee Steacy was rarely troubled.

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Conor Kenna, Anto Breslin; Dean Zambra; Paul O’Conor, Aodh Dervin, Dean Byrne; Sam Verdon; Aaron Dobbs.

Subs:- Jamie Hollywood for Zambra and Karl Chambers for Verdon (74 mins); Jamie Doyle for Dobbs (84 mins).

ATHLONE TOWN: Aaron Myles; Evan White, Gavin Kearney, Ciaran Grogan, Dean Casey; Aaron Brilly, Josh Hogan, Kealan Dilllon, Lloyd Buckley, Kaleem Simon; Dean Williams.

Subs:- Shane Stokes for Hogan (64 mins); Christian Lotea for Dillon (75 mins).

Referee: Garvin Taggart (Northern Ireland).