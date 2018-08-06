Young Longford soccer fan delighted to meet his idol, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp

Young soccer fan Elliot Vaughan from Ardagh won't forget Saturday, August 4, 2018 in a hurry as it was the day he met his idol, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.



Elliot, accompanied by his dad Henry, met Klopp at the Aviva Stadium as Liverpool demolished Napoli 5 nil in a pre-season friendly.



The Liverpool manager signed Elliot's jersey and the passionate Reds fan says he will frame the short and treasure it forever.

Henry said, "It was a great day and we're looking forward to new season. YNWA."

James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum, Mo Salah, Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno netted the Liverpool goals.

Liverpool begin their Premier League campaign for 2018-19 on Saturday next, August 11 with a home fixture against West Ham United.

