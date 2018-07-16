Shelbourne strike for late winner to knock Longford Town out of the Leinster Senior Cup

A late winner from Shane Farrell saw Shelbourne advance to the last four of the Leinster Senior Cup as Longford Town were rather unlucky to lose the quarter-final in front of a very small crowd at City Calling Stadium on Monday night.

Longford Town . . . 1 Shelbourne . . . 2

Substitute Farrell pounced on the loose ball to shoot home in the 89th minute after a Shelbourne free-kick was cleared.

Shels had taken the lead in the second half through former Town player Gavin Boyne but substitute Dylan McGlade put Longford on level terms nine minutes later.

The Town went in search of a second goal with chances falling to Karl Chambers and Sam Verdon but just before the end it was Shelbourne who snatched the winner to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

LONGFORD TOWN: Ben Kelly; Shane Elworthy, Daniel O’Reilly, Mick McDonnell, Tristan Noack-Hofmann; Dean Zambra, Warren Mitchell, Jamie Hollywood, Jackson Ryan; Sam Verdon, Dean Dillon.

Subs:- Karl Chambers for Elworthy (injured), Dylan McGlade for Dillon, Aodh Dervin for Zambra.

SHELBOURNE: Lee Stacey; James Brown, Aaron Molloy, Derek Prendergast, Reece McEnteer; Cian Kavanagh, Gavin Boyne, James O’Brien, Greg Moorehouse; Dale Rooney, Dylan Grimes.

Sub:- Shane Farrell for Boyne.

Referee: John McLoughlin (Athlone).