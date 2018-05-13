All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League Results (May 12-13)

Colmcille Celtic defeated in Oliver Ward Div 2 Cup Final following penalty shoot-out

Combined Counties Youths Cup Final

Willow Park 4 (2) Edenderry Town 4 (1); pens aet

CCFL Under 19 Cup Semi Final

Portlaoise 2 Clongowes Wood 0;

Angela Hearst Womens Interleague

C.C.F.L 0 Metropolitan League 2;

Combined Counties Cup Semi Finals

Birr Town 1 Derry Rovers 0; Rosenallis 2 (4) Gentex FC 2 (3) pens aet

Oliver Ward Div 2 Cup Final

Geashill AFC 2 (3) Colmcille Celtic 2 (2) pens aet

Senior Division

Ballinahown 0 Willow Park 1; Clara Town 2 Birr Town 3; Rosenallis 4 Monksland Utd 1; Clonaslee Utd 3 Clara Town 0;

Division 1

Gentex FC 1 Mountmellick Utd 5; Walsh Island Shamrocks 4 Horseleap Utd 3;

Division 1 Sat

Castlepollard Celtic 0 Camlin Utd 3; Ballymahon 5 Grange Utd 2; UCL Harps 2 Castlepollard Celtic 2;

Division 2

Gallen Utd 4 FC Killoe 1; Gallen Utd 9 Stradbally Town 1;

Division 3

Banagher Utd 1 St Carthages Ath 3; Derry Rovers 2 St Aengus 2; Maryborough FC 0 Geashill Utd 5; St Carthages 4 Derry Rovers 0;

Division 4

Clonmore Utd 1 Ballinahown 1; Ballinahown 3 Cloneygowan Celtic 2;

