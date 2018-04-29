Sickening defeat for Longford Town as Finn Harps snatch all three points

Stunned Longford Town manager Neale Fenn just could not understand how his side lost to Finn Harps at City Calling Stadium on Saturday night in a game they had completely dominated.

Longford Town . . . 1 Finn Harps . . . 2

It was a real smash and grab win for Harps who totally against the run of play got a winner in the 90th minute when Town keeper Mick Kelly somehow dropped the ball following a Harps free-kick and Sam Todd was on hand to punish the costly mistake.

Fenn said: “The goal at the end was an absolute sickener. We completely dominated the game. They scored an early goal which was kind of a little bit of a sucker punch even at that early stage. From that moment on I think we just dominated the game, created a lot of chances.”

Finn Harps took an early lead when an unmarked Mark Coyle got on the end of BJ Banda’s left-wing cross to finish to the net from close range in the 6th minute.

Longford Town got back on level terms in first half stoppage time when Dylan McGlade, after playing a one-two with Sam Verdon, unleashing a terrific strike from long range for the equaliser.

The Town were forced into making a change at half-time when the excellent Aodh Dervin had to come off injured.

Fenn was worried about one of his best players: “He is struggling. He sustained the injury early in the game, I think it was a bad tackle. He had to come off at half-time as his ankle had swollen up. Obviously we will have to get it assessed. I’m not too sure how bad it is yet but it doesn’t look great.”

Longford were left to rue a number of missed opportunities in the second half when in the 90th minute Todd capitalised on a blunder by Town netminder Kelly to score the winning goal for Finn Harps.

LONGFORD TOWN: Mick Kelly; Karl Chambers, Mick McDonnell, Daniel O’Reilly, Tristan Noack-Hofmann; Darren Meenan, Aodh Dervin, Jamie Hollywood, Dylan McGlade; Sam Verdon, Chris Mulhall.

Subs:- Evan Galvin for Dervin (injured, half-time); Dean Byrne for Mulhall (72 mins); Dean Zambra for Hollywood (injured, 89 mins).

FINN HARPS: Ciaran Gallagher; Aidan Friel, Sam Todd, Keith Cowan, Ciaran Coll; Michael O’Connor, Paddy McCourt, Tommy McBride, Mark Coyle, PJ Banda; John O’Flynn.

Subs:- Ciaran O’Connor for O’Flynn (60 mins); Lee Toland for McCourt (66 mins); Jesse Devers for Banda (72 mins).

Referee: Damien McGrath.