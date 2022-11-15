Ireland duo nominated for world rugby player of the year award

Ireland's Jonathan Sexton. PIC: Sportsfile
Ireland pair Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier have been nominated for the World Rugby men’s player-of-the-year award, while boss Andy Farrell has been short-listed for coach of the year.
Fly-half Sexton, 37, won the award in 2018 and has had another outstanding year, leading Ireland to the top of the world rankings after their historic series win in New Zealand, plus victory over South Africa earlier this month.
Flanker Van der Flier, 29, has been another dynamic performer for Ireland, scoring four tries in nine Test matches.
Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am and France captain Antoine Dupont, the current world player of the year, are on a four-man shortlist.
Farrell, who masterminded Ireland’s stunning Test series triumph against New Zealand in July, which saw his team rise to world number one, is among four contenders for the coach’s award.
He is joined by England women’s head coach Simon Middleton, New Zealand women’s supremo Wayne Smith and France boss Fabien Galthie.
