Ireland women’s rugby team unchanged to face France

Ireland Head Coach Adam Griggs has named an unchanged starting XV for this Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations game against France at Energia Park, Donnybrook (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Ireland Sevens international Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is in line for her debut cap having been named on the replacements bench, while hooker Emma Hooban also comes into the Match Day 23 in the second change from last weekend’s victory over Wales in Cardiff.

Longford’s Ellen Murphy is a member of the extended Ireland squad but the Dromard girl is not selected in the Match Day 23. That was also the case for the landslide win away to Wales in the previous round, such is the huge competition for places, but still a tremendous honour for Ellen to be involved on the international stage.

Otherwise, Griggs has rewarded the starting XV who performed so impressively in Cardiff by maintaining consistency in selection, as Ireland return to Energia Park for their first home game of the 2021 Championship.

Ciara Griffin once again captains the side from the back row, where she is joined by Dorothy Wall and Claire Molloy. Ireland’s set-piece provided a strong platform for Griggs’ side against Wales and the front row of Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang remains unchanged. Aoife McDermott and Nichola Fryday complete the pack.

Ulster scrum-half Kathryn Dane continues her half-back partnership Hannah Tyrrell, who was named Player of the Match in Cardiff, while Sene Naoupu and Eve Higgins are retained in the Ireland midfield.

The back three of Beibhinn Parsons, Lauren Delany and Eimear Considine provide Ireland with a dangerous attacking threat from the backfield, as evidenced against Wales. Parsons was named Player of the Round for her try-scoring exploits, with the 19-year-old’s first score against the Welsh voted Try of the Round.

Murphy Crowe – who has starred for Ireland on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in recent years, scoring 98 tries in just 131 World Series matches – comes onto the bench to provide exciting backline cover, with hooker Hooban also set for her first involvement of the 2021 Championship.