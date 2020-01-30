Longford’s Ellen Murphy selected on Ireland women’s rugby team to play Scotland

Ireland Women’s head coach Adam Griggs has selected a strong team for their opening 2020 Women’s Six Nations game against Scotland at Energia Park on Sunday (kick-off 1pm) with Longford star Ellen Murphy set to start.

The back-line will be led by Dromard native Murphy, who gets the nod at out-half, alongside her former Old Belvedere club-mate Kathryn Dane.

Noted Sevens international Aoife Doyle makes her return to 15s international rugby after winning her first cap back in 2015. She forms an exciting back-three with Lauren Delany and 18-year-old flyer Beibhinn Parsons. Sene Naoupu and Michelle Claffey form a familiar centre partnership,

In the forwards, Linda Djougang, who made her Ireland debut against Scotland last year, joins Lindsay Peat and Cliodhna Moloney in the front row, while the tight five is completed by Aoife McDermott and Nichola Fryday.

Clare woman Edel McMahon steps up in the openside flanker role, taking the reins from Claire Molloy who is on a break from international rugby. She has captain Ciara Griffin and Anna Caplice for company in a well-balanced back row.

Dynamic number 8 Caplice was a try scorer and the player-of-the-match when Griggs’ side defeated Scotland 22-5 at Scotstoun last February.