Longford Rugby Club tackle Tullow at CPL Park on Sunday

Longford Senior Men were back in CPL Park on Sunday where they relented on their good run of form with a loss versus Clondalkin. The match marks the end of the first phase of the league with Longford hosting Tullow in the return match next Sunday.

Longford are well placed to challenge for promotion but need to keep their good run going to have a chance of catching leaders Monkstown who Longford still have to play at home. Longford and Tullow drew in the first league match of the season in torrential conditions.

Longford will be hoping to go one better against the tough Carlow side and will need to be at their best to turn them over in CPL Park. The matches between the two sides are normally close and entertaining.

The league is entering a crucial phase for Longford and both teams would really appreciate your support. The Longford J1 XV sit in second with the J2 XV four points clear at the top.

Forthcoming Fixtures

Sunday December 1st: Leinster League Longford v Tullow KO 12.30pm/2:30pm J1&J2

Sunday December 8th: Leinster League DLSP v Longford KO 2pm J1

Saturday December 28th: Midland League Final v Mullingar (in Roscrea) KO TBC