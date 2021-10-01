Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 1, 2021

Nora McGerr (née Keaveney), Aughfin, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Glenamaddy, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, September 30 of Nora McGerr, (nee Keaveney) late of Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, County Longford and Killsallagh, Glenamaddy, County Galway. She will be sadly missed by her brother-in-law John Mc Gerr and his wife Anna and the extended Mc Gerr family, her nieces Maura, Geraldine, Eileen and Veronica and the extended Keaveney family. May She Rest in Peace.

Nora will repose at the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown between 6-8pm on Saturday, October 2 for family and friends only. Nora's funeral Mass will take place at Saint Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, at 12 noon on Sunday, October 3. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Glenamaddy, County Galway.

The families appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. If desired, donations, in lieu of flowers to the Patient Comfort Fund, Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, County Longford. Nora's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

Kathleen Theresa Leith (nee Doyle), 10 Blackberry Walk, London Road, Cirencester, England

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Hyperion House Nursing Home, on Sunday, September 5, of Kathleen Leith, (nee Doyle). Kathleen was born on July 15, 1942 in Clonmucker, Kenagh. Predeceased by her parents Michael Doyle and Bridget Doyle (nee McLynn), her sister, Marie Sleven (nee Doyle) and her brother, Patrick Doyle.

Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, James, her children, Kate and Adrian, her step-children, Allan, Andrew and Sarah, her brothers, Michael and Oliver Doyle, her sister, Josephine Clarke (nee Doyle), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. The service and committal will take place on Friday, October 8 at Cheltenham Crematorium, Oak Chapel, at 2pm. The Service will be live streamed, please go to https://watch.obitus.com using the Username rayi3150, and password 337313. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Donations welcome instead of flowers to Parkinsons UK via the link www.muchloved.com

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;