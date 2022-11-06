At Your OWN Service: Charming 10-bed country-house hotel with mountains views going under the hammer

A charming 10-bedroom 6000 sq ft Georgian hotel is up for sale by auction in a Waterford townland.
The Pilgrims Rest comes with a fully fitted kitchen, bar, toilets restaurant, lounge area and separate staff house, and is located at the entrance to Mount Melleray Abbey and on the path of St Declans Way.
According to the listing on Daft.ie, the property is currently trading and is fully certified to operate as a hotel.
The starting price for the property is €700,000 and bidding will take place on iamsold.ie on November 17.
Click 'Next' through the gallery to view the property.
