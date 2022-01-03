Search

03 Jan 2022

Peter McVerry Trust seeks derelict houses in towns and villages across the country

Peter McVerry Trust seeks derelict houses in towns and villages across the country

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Housing charity Peter McVerry Trust is looking for derelict properties across the country to transform and help alleviate Ireland's homeless problem. 

The charity is working with a number of local authorities in the country and is now looking to source more suitable properties in towns and villages across the country. 

The are particularly looking for derelict buildings in town centre locations which they can transform into social housing. 

Thousands raised for homeless community at Longford sleep-out fundraiser

The Peter McVerry Trust has urged owners of derelict commercial or residential buildings to contact them

The national housing and homeless charity is involved in delivering social housing in a number of counties including Tipperary and Mayo. 

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, said “We are delighted to be able to help meet the housing needs of people impacted by homelessness in Co Tipperary. We have been working closely with the council to understand the need that exists locally and how best we can be of support to people in the county. We are now working on developing housing pathways to ensure people can exit hostels and B&Bs and get the wraparound supports they need once housed".

Mr Doyle says the charity is already working on providing housing units in the county: "In partnership with Tipperary County Council, we have secured our first project in the county which consists of four one-bedroom units in Cashel. Given that one-bedroom homes are the type that are most needed and yet the hardest to come by, our focus on one-bedroom units will allow us to help move single people and couples out of homelessness and help vital projects such as Housing First. We are now working on progressing other opportunities in Tipperary.

"We are looking at any possible opportunities to grow the number of homes we can provide, particularly the number of one-bedroom homes. This includes long-term vacant buildings, commercial properties that can be converted to residential, or vacant sites with planning permission.

"We’d encourage anyone that has a property, which would be suitable for social housing, to contact us so that we can secure more housing options to help tackle homelessness," Mr Doyle said.

Longford man charged with dangerous driving after overtaking four cars on a bend

The homeless charity recently worked on a family home just outside Castlebar in Mayo, which saw a long-term vacant house brought back into use. The charity is also working on 13 units located in Ballina town centre.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media