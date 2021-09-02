Search our Archive

02/09/2021

PROPERTY WATCH: Spacious home in turn-key condition on sale for less than you would think

Reporter:

Reporter

This spacious three bedroom semi-detached house is located at 8 Maple Road, Rivercourt, Carlow Town and is in turn-key condition including all fittings and furniture. 

The property's ground floor comprises of a bright, welcoming entrance hallway with laminate flooring, a guest WC, a bedroom, a spacious, modern style living room that leads through to a beautiful kitchen. The upstairs consists of a family bathroom, a large double bedroom, and the master bedroom with en-suite and ample storage.

Click the 'Next>' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to browse through the gallery of pictures

The property is located in a large residential area encompassed by several other developments on the Burrin Rd, a brief five-minute walk from Fairgreen shopping centre, and runs along the River Burrin, giving doorstep access to the stunning Burrin track walkway.

This property is ideal for first-time buyers and investors alike as the property has never been placed on the rental market it is entitled to go directly to market rent which is approximately €1,200.

The property is listed with an asking price of €168,000. To view the full ad please click here.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media