PROPERTY: Three-bedroom lodge with spectacular lake views being sold online for €85,000

Being sold by online auction this is a unique three-bedroom cedar wood detached lodge located on the shores of Lough Derg with spectacular lake views.

The lodge sits on a large 2.18 acre site with direct access to the lake. The property has not been lived in recently and would benefit from some refurbishing and renovation.

You enter the property in to the living room featuring a solid fuel stove, solid timber floors and views over Lough Derg to the front. The kitchen is open plan with the living room and has a fully fitted kitchen with integrated electric hob and oven.

The main bedroom is to the right of the living area with a solid timber floor and a large front aspect window with views of the lake. There is an en-suite bathroom and walk in wardrobe.

There are two further bedrooms and a second bathroom in the property all with a solid timber floor. Outside the property sits on a large 2.18 acre site with access to the lake.

There is a stone shed beside the property measuring 26.91 sq.m. The land is very overgrown, but the views extend over the lake to county Clare.

