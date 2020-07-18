All Things Interior: Picking the perfect pictures for your walls

When it comes to displaying pictures in our home, we can be a little nervous about where to position them. Here are a few tips to consider ensuring your beloved family pictures or artwork are ‘Picture Perfect’ in your home.

Size

When choosing artwork, you need to make sure you choose the right size piece for the location where it is being placed.

For example, if you want to hang one piece of artwork over a console table, choose a piece of artwork that is slightly shorter each side than the width of the console.

If you want a piece of artwork for a standalone wall, then the artwork should take up four-sevenths of the wall on which it is placed.

Picture Gallery

A picture gallery is a wonderful way to showcase your favourite family prints in one area.

Picture galleries over the sofa or along a staircase can look super. When choosing your artwork, it is important that you consider the colour scheme of your room as a whole.

Things to consider are your curtains, blinds and upholstery fabrics, paint colour, the colour of your furniture and your flooring.

If creating a picture gallery, consider using frames of the same colour or mounts of the same colour to create unity and allow your pictures to take centre stage. Other factors to consider when hanging your pictures are spacing, colour and proportion.

Create a Feature wall

One simple way to enhance your home is to create a feature wall with your favourite artwork to draw attention to an area of your room and create a wonderful focal point.

The perfect picture is a piece that creates the perfect mood for your room, complements your taste and a piece you find hard to take your eyes off.

Areas to consider are over a sofa, along a hallway, a large blank wall space alongside a dining area etc. Make sure the artwork you choose reflects your taste and the feeling you want to create in your room e.g. fun, energetic, calming, etc.

There are also many wonderful Irish artists who would be happy to receive a commission for a piece using your selected paint colours.

Some Irish artists to consider are Theo Hanley, Emma Campbell, Karen Hickey, Fran Halpin, Rachel McDermott, Rita Oates, Michelle O’Donnell, Jean Lowndes and Miriam Fitzgerald Juskova.

Frame Moulding and Panelling

Frame moulding is a stunning way to create the perfect backdrop for your artwork.

Not only does it create an ornate wall, but it creates a super three-dimensional backdrop for your pieces of art. It also enables you to hang more of your favourite artwork.

The frame moulding can be painted in the same colour as your wall for a contemporary look or in a contrasting colour for a more classic style. Artwork can then be hung within the frame. Larger frame moulding may enable multiple smaller pieces of artwork to be hung within the one frame moulding.

Lighting

A picture can really bring a room to life, but it needs some good lighting to achieve maximum impact. Adding a picture light can really enhance the life in your picture and allow it to take centre stage on your wall.

There are lots of options now for picture lighting to include optionally battery operated and dimmable. In terms of colour you can choose polished chrome, antique brass, satin silver or bronze.

In addition, LED technology is another consideration as it can be used to illuminate artwork without causing any damage to a delicate piece of art.

Thanks again for taking the time to read my interiors column and I hope you found the information helpful. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line as I’d be delighted to hear your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.