Social Justice Ireland publishes election briefing on housing

Social Justice Ireland has published its election briefing on housing.



Spokesperson Sean Healy says the briefing poses the question: How can the next Government deliver a housing system that ensures adequate and appropriate accommodation is available for all people and provides an equitable system for allocating resources within the housing sector?



It sets out the present situation on a number of key areas, an outline of what is possible in the next five years and specific policy proposals that should be included in the next Programme for Government.

