Permission granted for 24-house development in Granard

Longford county council planning department have confirmed the successful application from MFG Construction Ltd for the construction of a 24 house residential development at Rathcronan, Granard, Co Longford.

The application was first made to the council on 20/12/2018 and the development will comprise of 4 no. detached single storey three bedroom units, 12 semi-detached single storey two bedroom units and 8 semi-detached single storey two bedroom units.

Works approved also include the provision of a new entrance, access road, green open space and boundary walls/fences, as well as an internal access road. It also includes the connection of the development to public services with sewer and water supply.

LPJ Contractors also received confirmation that their application to complete the construction of a residential estate at Esker Glen, Drumlish has been successful.



They will now complete the construction of the partially complete houses numbered from 29 to 42 inclusive.

