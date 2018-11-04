Two Longford farms up for auction this month

Public auctions in respect of two farms of land will take place at the Longford Arms Hotel later this month.



On November 23 at 3pm in the Longford town hotel a 27 acre residential farm with excellent road frontage and a range of outbuildings at Deerpark, Newtownforbes will go under the hammer.

There is also a derelict residence and a number of outbuildings on the site.

Meanwhile, on November 30 next at 3pm a 40 acre non-residential farm at Aughafin, Edgeworthstown will be up for grabs.

This land boasts reseeded pasture land alongside excellent road frontage to two roads.

It is laid out in neat divisions and can be sold in one or more lots.

All inquiries can be made to Murtagh Bros Auctioneers, Green Bridge, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Email: info@murtaghbros.ie of phone (044) 9342512.