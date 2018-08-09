Forty-eight acre Longford non-residential farm put up for sale

Close to 50 acres of prime land has come onto the market at Moatfarrell, Edgeworthstown, Longford, with an asking price of €300,000.

Described as an attractive c. 48 acres non-residential farm with excellent road frontage, the farm is renowned for its fattening abilities in one or more lots.

The lands are all under grass of excellent quality with little or no waste, well fenced and drained with extensive road frontage and with cattle handling facilities.

This non-residential farm would be ideal for residence, subject to planning consent from the local authority.

Other highlights include good road frontage, well fenced, good quality grazing land, prominent agricultural lands, top quality land.

For more information, call Murtagh Bros on 044 9342512.