Longford properties up for grabs in BidX1 auction

Four Longford properties feature in the BidX1 July catalogue.

There are three residential lots from the county, with reserves varying from €50,000 to €98,000, while the only commercial lot; Unit 4 Weavers Hall, Market Square, Longford Town, has a guide price of €10,000.

In all, over 200 residential and commercial lots, to go under the virtual hammer on July 17 & 18.

Jonathan Fenn, Director at BidX1 and Head of Residential Auctions, commented, “There’s no sign of the traditional slow-down for the summer months. The online platform means bidders can take part from anywhere in the world so being by the pool in Spain is no barrier to competing for a warehouse in Cork.”

Details of the Longford properties are;

Residential (July 17)

Lot 38: Pulladoey, (Part of folio LD11218F), Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, N39 D284.

Reserve not to exceed €50,000

Viewing Friday, July 6 12 noon to 1pm

Lot 114: 12 Creedaun, Creevagh beg, Ballymahon, Co. Longford, N39 X099.

Reserve not to exceed €98,000 (bidding deposit €4,500 required)

Viewing Thursday, July 5 10.30 to 11.30am

Lot 128: 40 Cloverwell, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, N39 RT04.

Reserve not to exceed €60,000

Commercial (auction July 18)

Lot 214: Unit 4 Weavers Hall, Market Square, Longford Town, Co Longford.

Guide price €10,000 (bidding deposit required €4,500)

Viewing Friday, July 6 from 10.30am to 11.30am.