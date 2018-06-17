Prime Longford properties up for grabs

The Leinster Property Auction is now taking entries for its next public auction which will be held on July 18 next in The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin where a number of local properties will be up for grabs.

In Loch Gowna Village in Co Cavan and offered at bids over €270,000 in partnership with John Columb & Co is a well-established service station in an ideal location and currently leased with all rental income details available from the Leinster Property Auction.

The property consists of the shop, two two-bed apartments, a forecourt and a car wash.

The shop is fully fitted out with deli area, ice cream machine and top quality shelving and equipment.

This property is situated bang in the centre of lakeland country with anglers from all over Europe who make Lough Gowna the favourite course fishing location each year.

There is a large catchment area from where the station draws its business.

Meanwhile, the Master's House in Drumeel, Ballinalee has come onto the market offered at bids over €169,000 in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering

Described as a beautiful four-bed home known locally as ‘The Master’s House’, this fine property was built around the turn of the 20th century and is finished to a high stranded throughout.

The property boasts private, mature gardens, which include two front gardens, a beech and scott’s pine woods, a vintage apple/pear orchard, a paddock and a vegetable garden.

Patrick Folan, Director of the Leinster Property Auction said the company was currently working with over 60 established auctioneers across Leinster.

“This,” he added, “provides for both a strong local effort along with the wider reach of the auction company.”

He added, “Through working with our partner agents and the extensive marketing campaign we undertake locally, nationally and internationally, we are agreeing successful sales for the vast majority of properties on offer.”

The Leinster Property Auction is now inviting property owners who are looking to sell their property without any upfront costs to contact the auction team.

Before any property comes to the market, the auction team will agree a minimum reserve figure - giving the property owner total control over their minimum walkaway figure. Bidding can also continue past the reserve price until the highest bidder has secured the property.