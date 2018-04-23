Beautiful properties up for sale in Ballinamuck and Granard

A number of properties are up for grabs in Longford as the Leinster Property Auction gears up for the next public auction event, which takes place on May 17 next.

Offered at bids over €140,000 in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering, a fantastic family home or investment opportunity located just outside the village of Ballinamuck has come onto the market.

This substantial property has huge potential as a large family residence or B&B opportunity.

The property is presented in two separate residential living quarters but can be changed to one large dwelling with some renovations. The current layout of accommodation consists of a single storey three bed residence with kitchen, sitting-room, living room, office and bathroom.

The two storey extension consists of three bedrooms, kitchen, sitting room and bathroom.

Meanwhile, 2 St Patrick Terrace in Granard is being offered at bids over €75,000 in partnership with John Columb & Co.

The property is a fine three-bed townhouse, in need of some modernisation and is an ideal property for family living or rental.

The location is unbeatable with the town and all amenities on its doorstep, and the added benefit of this property is a good sized shed to the rear as well as a separate back entrance.

“As the majority of our properties are owned by private vendors we understand that it is important that our client gets the best advice and achieves a fair price for their properties,” said Patrick Folan, Director of The Leinster Property Auction.

“We also feel that our no sale, no fee policy is the fairest way of selling, as it puts the pressure on us to ensure we get results for our clients.”