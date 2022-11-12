Premier League Guide: Here's all the fixtures live on TV this weekend (November 12 & 13)

Manchester City's Erling Haaland.
Premier League action continues this weekend! Check out some of the fixtures live on television over the next two days below!
Premier League fixtures live on TV this weekend (November 12-13):
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12
Premier League champions Man City host Brentford in today's early fixture.
Watch the game live on: BT Sport at 12.45pm
Spurs take on Leeds in today's afternoon game.
Watch the game live on: Premier Sports at 3pm
Newcastle entertain Chelsea in the first evening game of the weekend.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 5.30pm
Wolves welcome Arsenal to Molineux for today's late game.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 7.45pm
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Brighton and Aston Villa contest Sunday's opening game.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 2pm
The weekend's last televised fixture sees Man United travel to Fulham.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 4.30pm
