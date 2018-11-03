Price-freeze announced on diesel versions of the multi-award winning Peugeot 3008 SUV

Gowan Distributors Limited, Peugeot Importer in Ireland, has announced a price-freeze for diesel versions of the multi-award winning Peugeot 3008 SUV, Irish Car of the Year 2018.



An expected price rise due to a 1% VRT increase, announced by Government in Budget 2019 and applicable to all new 191-registered diesel passenger cars, will be absorbed on all new 3008 diesel models for the month of January 2019.



The price protection offers customers savings from €370 on a 3008 Access 1.5 BlueHDi 130bhp model, up to €585 on a GT Automatic 2.0 BlueHDi 180bhp model.

The announcement comes as Gowan Distributors has introduced equipment upgrades on certain 3008 SUV trims: the Active model now gains rear passenger privacy glass; the Allure model benefits from a phone charging plate; the GT Line model profits from heated seats.

Colin Sheridan, Sales and Marketing Director at Gowan Distributors said: “The Budget 2019 announcement of a 1% VRT penalty on new diesel cars has been extremely disappointing. Customers, for whom diesel powertrains are an absolute must, due to their higher mileage requirements, or even down to simple driving pleasure, can be absolutely assured that the latest Peugeot diesel technology, complies with the most stringent emissions tests ever, just introduced across Europe; the modern day diesel engine is incredibly highly advanced and there has never been cleaner, more efficient diesel solutions heretofore."

Mr Sheridan added, "Of course there is a need for choice for customers who do lower annual mileage, and as a brand and as we forecasted, we continue to see growth in demand for the excellent Peugeot PureTech petrol unit, winner of an International Engine of the Year category award for four consecutive years. However, simply put, diesel is very, very much alive and is in fact the only viable solution for tens of thousands of Irish customers.”

He continued: “A tremendous success in every country since launch, the additional equipment on certain trims, together with a diesel price freeze, protecting customers from the impending VRT increase this January, is sure to make the 3008 ever more enticing to customers.”

Voted European Car of the Year 2017 and subsequently Irish Car of the Year 2018, the Peugeot 3008 is the best-selling passenger car in the range in Ireland. Holding 8.5% of the C-SUV segment, RRSP prices start from €26,990 plus delivery.



Low cost PCP finance is available during Peugeot Drivetime from November 1, at 4.9% APR, meaning a customer can drive away in a new Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech petrol 130bhp model from €299 per month, or a new 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 130bhp model from €329 per month.

