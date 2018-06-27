70% of drivers and 66% of home insurance owners affected by emergencies

New research by Liberty Insurance, one of Ireland’s leading car and home insurance providers, has found that 70 percent of Irish drivers and 66 percent of Irish home insurance owners have been affected by car or home emergencies.

The research, conducted by RED C Research among a sample of 512 Irish adults, was published at the launch of Liberty’s ‘Ready for the Real World’ campaign, designed to educate consumers on the importance of preparing for home and car emergencies, and what to do in these scenarios.

Problems on the road

The research found that more than half (55 percent) of all drivers have continued to drive while a warning light was displayed on their dashboard, with 1 in 10 (11 percent) continuing to drive for over a week before addressing the issue.

22 percent of drivers don’t feel capable of pumping air into their tyres, 41 percent are not confident that they can change a tyre or jump start a battery, and half do not feel confident about changing oil or water. More than 1 in 10 (13 percent) drivers do not feel capable of doing any of these tasks alone.

Overall, when performing these tasks, the research showed women to be less confident than men. Fewer than two in three (64 percent) women are not confident changing a tyre, jump starting a battery (64 percent) and 67 percent changing water/oil.

Responding to emergencies

Liberty’s ‘Ready for the Real World’ research shows that a spouse or partner is first point of call for one in three in a home emergency and three in ten (29 percent) in a car emergency. Fewer than one in four (24 percent) would call a tradesman first in a home emergency.

A blocked drain or toilet is the most common home emergency (38 percent). A quarter (26 percent) have experienced a burst pipe or roof damage (23 percent).

75% of home insurance holders and 65% of drivers said they don’t have their insurance provider’s contact details saved on their mobile phone. Just over 1 in 10 (12 percent) say they do not have the emergency number for their insurer at all.

Nearly 3 in 10 (28 percent) erroneously believe that calling the breakdown assistance emergency number ultimately affects their no claims bonus, with younger drivers much more likely to believe this.

For home insurance owners, more than a quarter (26 percent) believe that calling the emergency assistance number will affect their no claims bonus.

Comment

Commenting on the research, Deirdre Ashe, Director of Customer & Markets at Liberty Insurance, said: “We understand that not everything goes to plan and we’re here to help in those situations.

“Our research shows that Irish drivers and home insurance owners are prone to emergencies. It also makes clear that we need to be a lot more prepared for these situations, both on the road and at home, and know what to do and who to talk to.

“For a start, we need to dispel the idea that calling an emergency assistance number will affect someone’s no claim bonus, it won’t. If a driver has been in an accident or has a technical fault with their car, they need to get help immediately for their own safety, and for the safety of other road users.

“We advise that home and motor insurance customers save their insurance company’s contact details on their phone so they have them to hand in case of an emergency.

“Furthermore, over 1 in 10, or 13 percent, of those with home insurance do not know the difference between buildings and contents insurance. With a high number of the population affected by home emergencies, it’s important to understand the difference so people aren’t caught out when an accident or disaster takes place.

“We hope that our new ‘Ready for the Real World’ campaign will help consumers understand the importance of preparing for home and car emergencies.”

Lottie Ryan said; “We are finally ready to buy our first home and we’re so excited about it – it really feels like we’re entering the real world! Between house viewings and work I’m constantly on the road and have a lot to think about. I’ve become obsessed with all things to do with houses, all the fun stuff but also the things that could go wrong.”

The Liberty Insurance ‘Ready for The Real World’ campaign is helping young people get ready for real world situations like home and car emergencies. For me, I really rely on my car for work every day so it’s important to know what to do and who to call if something goes wrong.

