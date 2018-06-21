New Mercedes-Benz Sprinter here

The latest Mercedes-Benz range of Sprinter panel vans has arrived on the market here, priced from €21,950, excluding taxes and charges.

The large, high-spec, high-tech Sprinter is said to bring new levels of intelligent connectivity, superior comfort and – for the first time – a front wheel drive version to the market, backed by a new 3-years warranty now standard across the entire Mercedes-Benz van range.

Available in six body variants, five wheelbase options, three body heights, five weight classes and three drive configurations (front, rear and 4-wheel drive) with a towing capacity up to 3.5 tonnes, Mercedes-Benz claims that customers can model more than 1,700 different units to meet whatever requirement they may have. Engines are a mix of 6-cylinder and 4-cylinder units.

A key feature is its greater load volume - increased up to 17cu. metres with 5.5 tonnes capacity - made possible by lowering the rear floor height to allow owners transport more load-per-movement and provide greater ease-of-access for drivers. Car-like comfort, additional safety elements, and new online fleet management and communications possibilities are amongst its other features.

The new Sprinter will be available to test drive nationwide at nine authorised Mercedes-Benz van dealers from June 15 2018. To find your nearest dealer visit www.mercedes-benz.ie.